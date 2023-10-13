* Features include symptoms and results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.

† Although a doctor's examination is always done, it is mentioned in this column only if the diagnosis can sometimes be made by the doctor's examination alone, without any testing.

‡ Neuropsychologic testing is detailed testing that covers the main areas of mental function, including memory and mood.

§ Destruction of smell receptors has not yet been confirmed as the mechanism for anosmia.