Risk Factors for Hearing Impairment in Children
Newborns
Low birth weight (especially less than 3.3 pounds, or 1.5 kilograms)
Low Apgar score (lower than 5 at 1 minute after birth or lower than 7 at 5 minutes after birth)
Low blood oxygen levels or seizures resulting from a difficult delivery
Infection before birth with rubella, syphilis, herpes, cytomegalovirus, or toxoplasmosis
Abnormalities in the skull or face, especially those involving the outer ear and ear canal (see Developmental Abnormalities of the Outer Ear)
A high level of bilirubin (a waste product) in the blood ( see Jaundice in the Newborn)
Bacterial meningitis ( see Meningitis in Children)
Bloodstream infection (sepsis)
Use of a ventilator (a machine that helps air get in and out of the lungs) for a long time
Use of certain drugs that can damage the ears, such as aminoglycoside antibiotics and some diuretics
History of early hearing loss in a parent or close relative
Older children
All the above, plus the following:
A head injury with a skull fracture or loss of consciousness
Chronic middle ear infections or a cholesteatoma
Some neurologic disorders, such as neurofibromatosis and neurodegenerative disorders (such as Hunter syndrome)
Exposure to noise at high levels or for long periods
Perforation of the eardrum due to infection or injury