Pituitary: The Master Gland
The pituitary, a pea-sized gland at the base of the brain, produces a number of hormones. Each of these hormones affects a specific part of the body (a target organ or tissue). Because the pituitary controls the function of most other endocrine glands, it is often called the master gland.
Hormone
Target Organ or Tissue
Adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH)
Adrenal glands
Beta-melanocyte–stimulating hormone
Skin
Endorphins
Brain and immune system
Enkephalins
Brain
Follicle-stimulating hormone
Ovaries or testes
Growth hormone
Muscles and bones
Luteinizing hormone
Ovaries or testes
Oxytocin*
Uterus and mammary glands
Prolactin
Mammary glands
Thyroid-stimulating hormone
Thyroid gland
Vasopressin (antidiuretic hormone)*
Kidneys
* These hormones are produced in the hypothalamus but are stored in and released from the pituitary.