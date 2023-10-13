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Natural, Semisynthetic, and Synthetic Opioids

Natural, Semisynthetic, and Synthetic Opioids

Type/Class of Opioid

Opioid

Uses

Natural: Natural opioids, which are derived directly from the opium poppy, are called opiates.

Morphine

Codeine

Morphine: Moderate to severe pain , respiratory distress

Codeine: Mild to moderate pain, cough suppression

Semisynthetic: These opioids are created in laboratories by modifying natural opioids.

Heroin

Oxycodone

Hydrocodone

Hydromorphone

Buprenorphine

Heroin: Induces feelings of well-being (no legal uses)

Oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone: Prescription pain relievers typically indicated for acute pain, severe pain, and pain related to cancer

Hydromorphone: Also prescribed for management of moderate to severe pain

Buprenorphine: Chronic pain management, maintenance therapy for opioid use disorder

Synthetic: These opioids are created completely in the laboratory.

Tramadol

Methadone

Fentanyl

Tramadol: Moderate pain and chronic pain syndromes; neuropathic pain

Methadone: Opioid use disorder, severe chronic pain, neuropathic pain

Fentanyl: Severe acute pain, anesthesia, chronic severe pain in opioid-tolerant patients, breakthrough cancer pain

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