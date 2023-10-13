Natural, Semisynthetic, and Synthetic Opioids
Type/Class of Opioid
Opioid
Uses
Natural: Natural opioids, which are derived directly from the opium poppy, are called opiates.
Morphine
Codeine
Morphine: Moderate to severe pain , respiratory distress
Codeine: Mild to moderate pain, cough suppression
Semisynthetic: These opioids are created in laboratories by modifying natural opioids.
Heroin
Oxycodone
Hydrocodone
Hydromorphone
Buprenorphine
Heroin: Induces feelings of well-being (no legal uses)
Oxycodone, hydrocodone, hydromorphone: Prescription pain relievers typically indicated for acute pain, severe pain, and pain related to cancer
Hydromorphone: Also prescribed for management of moderate to severe pain
Buprenorphine: Chronic pain management, maintenance therapy for opioid use disorder
Synthetic: These opioids are created completely in the laboratory.
Tramadol
Methadone
Fentanyl
Tramadol: Moderate pain and chronic pain syndromes; neuropathic pain
Methadone: Opioid use disorder, severe chronic pain, neuropathic pain
Fentanyl: Severe acute pain, anesthesia, chronic severe pain in opioid-tolerant patients, breakthrough cancer pain