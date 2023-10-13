skip to main content
Medications With Both Medical and Illicit Uses

Drug

Medical Use

Amphetamines

To treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder

Antianxiety and sedative drugs

To treat anxiety and insomnia

CaffeineCaffeine

As an ingredient in some pain relief medications

Cannabis

To manage chronic pain

To manage symptoms associated with chemotherapy (for example, nausea, vomiting, lack of appetite)

To treat certain types of childhood seizures

Cocaine

Medications similar to cocaine (but not cocaine itself) are used as to numb surfaces of the body (as topical and local anesthetics; lidocaine is one such me)Medications similar to cocaine (but not cocaine itself) are used as to numb surfaces of the body (as topical and local anesthetics; lidocaine is one such me)

Ketamine

To provide anesthesia

To treat depression that has not responded to other treatments

Opioids

To relieve pain and provide anesthesia

