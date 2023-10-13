Medications Used to Treat Stomach Acid
Type of Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Antacids
These drugs are used mainly to relieve symptoms, not as a cure.
Histamine-2 (H2) blockers
Rash, fever, diarrhea, muscle pains, and confusion
Cimetidine: May cause breast enlargement and erectile dysfunction in men and may interfere with elimination of certain medications
The once-daily dose is taken in the evening or at bedtime. Doses taken in the morning are less effective.
Proton pump inhibitors
Diarrhea, constipation, and headache
These medications are usually well tolerated and are most effective means of reducing stomach acid.
Other medications for stomach acid
Misoprostol: Abdominal cramping, spontaneous abortion, diarrhea
Sucralfate: May reduce absorption of other medications, constipation
Misoprostol is rarely used for treatment of stomach disorders due to the side effects.
Sucralfate does not affect acid production but coats stomach ulcers to protect them from acid.