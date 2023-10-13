Medications Used to Treat Parkinson Disease
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Involuntary movements (of the mouth, face, and limbs), nightmares, low blood pressure when a person stands up (orthostatic hypotension), constipation, nausea, drowsiness, confusion, hallucinations, paranoia, palpitations, and flushing
Dopamine agonists
Severe nausea, vomiting, and lumps (nodules) under the skin at the injection site
Drowsiness, nausea, light-headedness (due to orthostatic hypotension), confusion, obsessive-compulsive behavior, new or increased urges (such as gambling), and hallucinations
When these medications are suddenly stopped, neuroleptic malignant syndrome
dopamine
Drowsiness, nausea, light-headedness (due to orthostatic hypotension), confusion, obsessive-compulsive behavior, new or increased urges (such as gambling), hallucinations, weight gain (possibly due to fluid retention), and sometimes skin irritation where the patch is applied
MAO-B inhibitors
Nausea, insomnia, drowsiness, and swelling due to fluid accumulation (edema)
COMT inhibitors
Diarrhea, back pain, and orange urine
Anticholinergic medications*
Drowsiness, confusion, dry mouth, blurred vision, dizziness, constipation, difficulty urinating, loss of bladder control, and impaired regulation of body temperature
Anticholinergic medications may be given alone in the early stages to young people whose most troublesome symptom is tremor. These medications can reduce tremor but do not affect slow movements or relieve muscle stiffness.
Doctors try to avoid using these medications in older adults because the side effects are particularly troublesome for older adults.
Antiviral medication
Nausea, dizziness, insomnia, anxiety, confusion, edema, difficulty urinating, worsening of glaucoma, and mottled discoloration of the skin due to dilated blood vessels (livedo reticularis)
Amantadinelevodopa.
*Anticholinergic medications are seldom used to treat Parkinson disease because they are only mildly effective and have troublesome side effects.
COMT = catechol O-methyltransferase; MAO-B = monoamine oxidase type B.