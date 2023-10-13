Medications Used to Treat Coronary Artery Disease*
Examples
Some Side Effects
Comments
Angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors
Cough, usually dry and metallic
Rash
Rarely, a severe allergic reaction (angioedema)
Possibly worsening of kidney function when people already have kidney disease or when the artery to one of the kidneys is greatly narrowed
These medications lower blood pressure and treat heart failure and prevent kidney damage in people with high blood pressure or diabetes. They also benefit people who have had heart attacks.
People who have high blood pressure, heart failure, or prior heart attacks and who are treated with an ACE inhibitor live longer than people who do not take an ACE inhibitor.
Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARBs)
Eprosartan
Similar to ACE inhibitors, but cough is much less common
These medications have equivalent effects and benefits to those of ACE inhibitors. In people with severe high blood pressure or heart failure, these medications may be used in combination with an ACE inhibitor.
Other medications
Dizziness, headache, constipation, and nausea
This medication is used to treat people who continue to have symptoms of angina despite treatment with other drugs.
Blurred vision, chest discomfort, slow or fast heartbeat,headache, dizziness or fainting
This medication is used to treat symptoms of angina in some people who cannot take beta-blockers.
Anticoagulants
Tinzaparin
Bleeding, especially when used with other medications that have a similar effect (such as aspirin and other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs)
These medications prevent blood from clotting. They are used to treat people who have unstable angina or who have had a heart attack.
Antiplatelet medications
Bleeding, especially when used with other medications that have a similar effect (such as anticoagulants)
With aspirin, stomach irritation
With ticlopidine and less so with clopidogrel, a small risk of reducing the white blood cell count
These medications prevent platelets from clumping and blood clots from forming. They also reduce the risk of a heart attack. They are used to treat people who have stable or unstable angina or who have had a heart attack.
Aspirin is taken as soon as a heart attack is suspected. People with an allergy to aspirin may take clopidogrel or ticlopidine as an alternative.
Beta-blockers
Spasm of airways (bronchospasm)
Abnormally slow heart rate (bradycardia)
Heart failure
Cold hands and feet
Insomnia
Fatigue
Shortness of breath
Depression
Raynaud syndrome
Vivid dreams
Hallucinations
Sexual dysfunction
With many beta-blockers, an increase in the triglyceride level and a decrease in the level of high density lipoprotein (HDL), which is the "good" cholesterol
These medications reduce the workload of the heart and the risk of a heart attack and sudden death. They are used to treat people who have stable or unstable angina or microvascular angina or who have had a heart attack.
Calcium channel blockers
Dizziness
Fluid accumulation (edema) in the ankles
Flushing
Headache
Heartburn
Enlarged gums
Abnormal heart rhythms (arrhythmias)
With short-acting, but not long-acting, calcium channel blockers, possible increased risk of death due to heart attack, especially in people who have unstable angina or who have had a heart attack recently
Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors (a type of antiplatelet medication)
Bleeding, especially when used with other medications that have a similar effect (such as anticoagulants or thrombolytic medications)
Reduction of the platelet count
These medications prevent platelets from clumping and blood clots from forming. They may be used to treat people who have unstable angina, particularly those who are undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention after a heart attack.
Nitrates
Flushing
Headache
Temporarily fast heart rate (tachycardia)
These medications relieve angina, prevent episodes of angina, and reduce the risk of a heart attack and sudden death. (However, risk reduction is much less than that with beta-blockers.) They are used to treat people who have stable or unstable angina or microvascular angina. For these medications to remain effective over the long term, people need to go 8 to 12 hours without taking the medication each day.
Opioids
Low blood pressure when a person stands
Constipation
Nausea
Vomiting
Confusion (especially in older adults)
In some people who have had a heart attack, these medications are used to relieve anxiety and pain if the pain persists despite use of other medications.
PCSK-9 inhibitors
Few serious side effects
hyperlipidemia (including familial hypercholesterolemia), including people who have trouble tolerating other medications that lower cholesterol
Statins†
Occasionally, muscle aches and pains, but rarely severe muscle pain (myositis)
Rarely, liver damage, but not more commonly than in people who are not taking the medication
These medications lower cholesterol levels and help to heal damaged arteries, decreasing the chance of having a first or repeated heart attack or stroke.
Thrombolytic drugs
Anistreplase
Reteplase
Streptokinase
Rarely, bleeding within the brain (intracerebral hemorrhage) or the digestive tract
These medications dissolve blood clots. They are used to treat people who have had a heart attack.
* Doctors may use different combinations of medications depending on the type of coronary artery disease the person has.
† Also known as hydroxymethylglutaryl-CoA (HMG-CoA) reductase inhibitors.