Medications That Reduce Bowel Inflammation Caused by Ulcerative Colitis
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Aminosalicylates
Common: Nausea, headache, dizziness, fatigue, fever, rash, and, in men, reversible infertility
Uncommon: Inflammation of the liver (hepatitis), pancreas (pancreatitis), or lung (pneumonitis) and hemolytic anemia
Abdominal pain, dizziness, and fatigue are related to dose.
Hepatitis and pancreatitis are unrelated to dose.
Common: Fever and rash
Uncommon: Pancreatitis, inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis), and pneumonitis
Corticosteroids
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, osteoporosis (decreased bone density), thinning of skin, mental problems, acute psychosis, mood swings, infections, acne, excessive body hair (hirsutism), menstrual irregularities, gastritis, and peptic ulcer disease
Diabetes and high blood pressure are more likely to occur in people who have other risk factors.
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, and osteoporosis
Immunomodulators
Anorexia, nausea, vomiting, general feeling of illness, infection, cancer, allergic reactions, pancreatitis, low white blood cell count, bone marrow suppression, and liver dysfunction
Side effects that are usually dose dependent include bone marrow suppression and liver dysfunction.
Interval blood monitoring is required.
High blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, kidney failure, tremors, infections, seizures, neuropathy, and development of lymphomas (cancers of the lymphatic system)
Side effects become more likely with long-term use.
Biologic and related agents
Infusion reactions, infections, cancer, abdominal pain, liver dysfunction, and low white blood cell count
Infusion reactions are potentially immediate side effects that occur during the infusion (such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, rash, hives, decreased blood pressure, or difficulty breathing).
People should be screened for tuberculosis and hepatitis B before initiating treatment.
Pain or itching at the injection site (hypersensitivity reactions), headache, infections, and cancer
Other hypersensitivity reactions that occur at the injection site include rash and hives. More severe hypersensitivity reactions are possible.
When given subcutaneously, pain or itching at the injection site (hypersensitivity reactions), infections, and cancer
When given subcutaneously, this medication does not cause infusion reactions.
Other hypersensitivity reactions that occur at the injection site include rash and hives. More severe hypersensitivity reactions are possible.
Infections, hypersensitivity reactions, common colds
Very rare risk of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).
Injection site reactions (pain, redness, swelling), cold-like symptoms, chills, headache, tired feeling, diarrhea, lower back pain, painful urination, or rash or itching
This medication might increase the risk of cancer. Squamous cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, may occur.
A disorder that causes the brain to swell (reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome) may occur.
Small-molecule agents
Upper respiratory tract infections, headache, liver inflammation
People should be screened for tuberculosis before starting treatment.
Increased risk of elevated cholesterol levels, headache, herpes zoster (shingles) infection, and other infections
Other rare side effects include increased risk of blood clot, heart attack, and stroke.
People should be screened for tuberculosis before and during treatment.
