Medications That Reduce Bowel Inflammation Caused by Crohn Disease
Medication
Some Side Effects
Comments
Aminosalicylates
Common: Nausea, headache, dizziness, fatigue, fever, rash, and, in men, reversible infertility
Uncommon: Inflammation of the liver (hepatitis), pancreas (pancreatitis), or lung (pneumonitis) and hemolytic anemia
Abdominal pain, dizziness, and fatigue are related to dose.
Hepatitis and pancreatitis are unrelated to dose.
Common: Fever and rash
Uncommon: Pancreatitis, inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis), and pneumonitis
Corticosteroids
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, osteoporosis (decreased bone density), thinning of skin, mental problems, acute psychosis, mood swings, infections, acne, excessive body hair (hirsutism), menstrual irregularities, gastritis, and peptic ulcer disease
Diabetes and high blood pressure are more likely to occur in people who have other risk factors.
Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, and osteoporosis
Immunomodulating medications
Anorexia, nausea, vomiting, general feeling of illness, infection, cancer, allergic reactions, pancreatitis, low white blood cell count, bone marrow suppression, liver dysfunction, and increased risk of lymphoma
Side effects that are usually dose dependent include bone marrow suppression and liver dysfunction.
Interval blood monitoring is required.
Nausea, vomiting, abdominal distress, headache, rash, soreness of the mouth, fatigue, hair loss, scarring of the liver (cirrhosis), low white blood cell count, and infections
Liver toxicity is likely related to the dose and length of treatment.
High blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, kidney failure, tremors, infections, seizures, neuropathy, and development of lymphomas (cancers of the lymphatic system), headaches, leg cramps, and pins-and-needles sensations
This medication is mainly for people with fistulas.
Side effects become more likely with long-term use.
Biologic agents
Infusion reactions, infections, cancer, abdominal pain, liver dysfunction, and low white blood cell count
Infusion reactions are potentially immediate side effects that occur during the infusion (such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, rash, hives, decreased blood pressure, or difficulty breathing).
People should be screened for tuberculosis and hepatitis B before initiating treatment.
Pain or itching at the injection site (hypersensitivity reactions), headache, infections, and cancer
Hypersensitivity reactions that occur at the injection site include pain, rash, itching, and hives. More severe hypersensitivity reactions are possible.
Certolizumab
Infections and hypersensitivity reactions
Use of this medication is restricted because of a known risk of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).
Infections, headache, fatigue, common cold
Most of these side effects will improve within a couple of weeks
Infections, hypersensitivity reactions, and common colds
This medication has a theoretical risk of PML.
Infections and hypersensitivity reactions
This medication is given only if treatment with another medication does not work.
Small-molecule agents
Increased risk of elevated cholesterol levels, headache, herpes zoster (shingles) infection, and other infections
Other rare side effects include increased risk of blood clot, heart attack, and stroke.
This medication may be given when there has been an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors (such as infliximab and adalimumab).