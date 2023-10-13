skip to main content
Medications That Reduce Bowel Inflammation Caused by Crohn Disease

Medication

Some Side Effects

Comments

Aminosalicylates

Common: Nausea, headache, dizziness, fatigue, fever, rash, and, in men, reversible infertility

Uncommon: Inflammation of the liver (hepatitis), pancreas (pancreatitis), or lung (pneumonitis) and hemolytic anemia

Abdominal pain, dizziness, and fatigue are related to dose.

Hepatitis and pancreatitis are unrelated to dose.

Common: Fever and rash

Uncommon: Pancreatitis, inflammation of the pericardium (pericarditis), and pneumonitis

Corticosteroids

Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, osteoporosis (decreased bone density), thinning of skin, mental problems, acute psychosis, mood swings, infections, acne, excessive body hair (hirsutism), menstrual irregularities, gastritis, and peptic ulcer disease

Diabetes and high blood pressure are more likely to occur in people who have other risk factors.

Diabetes mellitus, high blood pressure, cataracts, and osteoporosis

Immunomodulating medications

Anorexia, nausea, vomiting, general feeling of illness, infection, cancer, allergic reactions, pancreatitis, low white blood cell count, bone marrow suppression, liver dysfunction, and increased risk of lymphoma

Side effects that are usually dose dependent include bone marrow suppression and liver dysfunction.

Interval blood monitoring is required.

Nausea, vomiting, abdominal distress, headache, rash, soreness of the mouth, fatigue, hair loss, scarring of the liver (cirrhosis), low white blood cell count, and infections

Liver toxicity is likely related to the dose and length of treatment.

effective method of birth control.

High blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, kidney failure, tremors, infections, seizures, neuropathy, and development of lymphomas (cancers of the lymphatic system), headaches, leg cramps, and pins-and-needles sensations

This medication is mainly for people with fistulas.

Side effects become more likely with long-term use.

Biologic agents

Infusion reactions, infections, cancer, abdominal pain, liver dysfunction, and low white blood cell count

Infusion reactions are potentially immediate side effects that occur during the infusion (such as fever, chills, nausea, headache, itching, rash, hives, decreased blood pressure, or difficulty breathing).

People should be screened for tuberculosis and hepatitis B before initiating treatment.

Pain or itching at the injection site (hypersensitivity reactions), headache, infections, and cancer

Hypersensitivity reactions that occur at the injection site include pain, rash, itching, and hives. More severe hypersensitivity reactions are possible.

Certolizumab

Infections and hypersensitivity reactions

Use of this medication is restricted because of a known risk of progressive multifocal leukoencephalopathy (PML).

Infections, headache, fatigue, common cold

Most of these side effects will improve within a couple of weeks

Infections, hypersensitivity reactions, and common colds

This medication has a theoretical risk of PML.

Infections and hypersensitivity reactions

This medication is given only if treatment with another medication does not work.

Small-molecule agents

Increased risk of elevated cholesterol levels, headache, herpes zoster (shingles) infection, and other infections

Other rare side effects include increased risk of blood clot, heart attack, and stroke.

This medication may be given when there has been an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors (such as infliximab and adalimumab).

