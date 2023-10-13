skip to main content
Medications for Serious Fungal Infections

Medication

Common Uses

Some Side Effects

Most fungal infections

Chills, fever, headache, vomiting, a low potassium level* in the blood, kidney failure, and anemia

Aspergillus and candidal infections

Nausea, diarrhea, headache, liver inflammation, inflammation of the veins, and rash

Candidal and other fungal infections, including coccidioidomycosis and cryptococcal infections

Nausea, rash, and liver inflammation

Candidal and cryptococcal infections

Nausea, vomiting, and bone marrow damage

Aspergillosis and mucormycosis

Nausea, vomiting, and liver inflammation

Fungal skin infections, histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, coccidioidomycosis, sporotrichosis, and aspergillosis

Nausea, diarrhea, liver inflammation, rash, headache, dizziness, a low potassium level* in the blood, high blood pressure, accumulation of fluid (edema), and heart failure

Aspergillosis and mucormycosis

Nausea, vomiting, rash, and liver inflammation

Candidal infections

Sensitivity to sunlight, abnormal liver test results, infusion-related reactions (flushing, sensation of warmth, hives, nausea, chest tightness)

Aspergillosis and candidal infections, fusariosis, and scedosporiosis

Temporary disturbances in vision (such as blurred vision, changes in color vision, and sensitivity to light), nausea, vomiting, rash, and liver inflammation

* A low potassium level (hypokalemia) can cause muscle weakness, cramping, and twitches and abnormal heart rhythms.

Candida and cryptococcal infections.

