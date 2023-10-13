Medications for Serious Fungal Infections
Medication
Common Uses
Some Side Effects
Most fungal infections
Chills, fever, headache, vomiting, a low potassium level* in the blood, kidney failure, and anemia
Nausea, diarrhea, headache, liver inflammation, inflammation of the veins, and rash
Candidal and other fungal infections, including coccidioidomycosis and cryptococcal infections
Nausea, rash, and liver inflammation
Candidal and cryptococcal infections
Nausea, vomiting, and bone marrow damage
Nausea, vomiting, and liver inflammation
Fungal skin infections, histoplasmosis, blastomycosis, coccidioidomycosis, sporotrichosis, and aspergillosis
Nausea, diarrhea, liver inflammation, rash, headache, dizziness, a low potassium level* in the blood, high blood pressure, accumulation of fluid (edema), and heart failure
Nausea, vomiting, rash, and liver inflammation
Candidal infections
Sensitivity to sunlight, abnormal liver test results, infusion-related reactions (flushing, sensation of warmth, hives, nausea, chest tightness)
Aspergillosis and candidal infections, fusariosis, and scedosporiosis
Temporary disturbances in vision (such as blurred vision, changes in color vision, and sensitivity to light), nausea, vomiting, rash, and liver inflammation
* A low potassium level (hypokalemia) can cause muscle weakness, cramping, and twitches and abnormal heart rhythms.
Candida and cryptococcal infections.