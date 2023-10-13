Maternal Mortality Ratios in Selected Countries, 2020
Country
Maternal Mortality Ratios*
Australia
3
Canada
11
China
23
Germany
4
Greece
8
Israel
3
Japan
4
Mexico
59
Netherlands
4
New Zealand
7
Poland
2
Puerto Rico
34
Qatar
8
Russian Federation
14
Spain
3
Sweden
5
Switzerland
7
Türkiye
17
United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland
10
United States
21
* Maternal mortality ratio refers to the number of women who die from pregnancy-related causes during pregnancy or within 42 days of the end of the pregnancy per 100,000 live births. In 2020, ratios ranged from 2 (Poland) to 1223 (South Sudan) per 100,000 live births (countries not shown).
Reference: Trends in maternal mortality 2000 to 2020: Estimates by WHO, UNICEF, UNFPA, World Bank Group and UNDESA/Population Division. Geneva: World Health Organization; 2023.