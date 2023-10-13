Major Myeloproliferative Neoplasms
Disorder
Bone Marrow Characteristics
Blood Characteristics
Increased number of mature and immature white cells
Increased number of a certain type of white blood cell (granulocytes)
Sometimes increased number of platelets
Increased number of cells that produce the circulating blood cells
Increased number of red blood cells
Usually, increased number of platelets, white blood cells, or both
Excess fibrous tissue replacing blood-producing cells
Decreased number of red blood cells (anemia) and an increased number of white blood cells
Misshapen red blood cells
The numbers of white blood cells and platelets often eventually decrease, but in some people they increase
Increased number of cells that produce platelets (megakaryocytes)
Increased number of platelets