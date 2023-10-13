Consult the doctor or pharmacist before taking any new drugs, including over-the-counter drugs and dietary supplements, such as medicinal herbs.
Keep a list of all drugs being taken. Periodically discuss this list with the doctor or pharmacist.
Keep a list of all disorders. Periodically discuss this list with the doctor.
Select a pharmacy that provides comprehensive services (including checking for possible interactions) and that maintains a complete drug profile for each person. Have all prescriptions dispensed in this pharmacy.
Learn about the purpose and actions of all drugs prescribed.
Learn about the possible side effects of the drugs.
Learn how to take the drugs, what time of day they should be taken, and whether they can be taken during the same time period as other drugs.
Review the use of over-the-counter drugs with the pharmacist. Discuss any disorders present and any prescription drugs being taken.
Take drugs as instructed.
Report to the doctor or pharmacist any symptoms that might be related to the use of a drug.
If seeing more than one doctor, make sure each doctor knows all the drugs being taken.