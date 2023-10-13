How Starvation Affects the Body
Body Area Affected
Effects
Digestive system
Decreased production of stomach acid
Shrinking of the stomach
Frequent, often fatal diarrhea
Cardiovascular system (heart and blood vessels)
Reduced heart size, reduced amount of blood pumped, slow heart rate, and low blood pressure
Ultimately, heart failure
Respiratory system
Slow breathing and reduced lung capacity
Ultimately, respiratory failure
Reproductive system
Reduced size of the ovaries and testes
Loss of sex drive (libido)
Cessation of menstrual periods
Nervous system
Apathy and irritability
In children, sometimes intellectual disability
Impaired mental function, particularly in older adults
Numbness or tingling, particularly in the feet and hands
Muscles
Reduced muscle size and strength, impairing the ability to exercise or work
Blood
Metabolism (processes the body uses to convert food into energy or to synthesize needed substances)
Low body temperature (hypothermia)
Accumulation of fluid in the arms, legs, and abdomen
Disappearance of fat
Skin and hair
Thin, dry, inelastic skin
Dry, sparse hair that falls out easily
A tendency to bruise easily
Immune system
Impaired ability to fight infections and repair wounds