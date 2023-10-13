How Is Community-Acquired Pneumonia Treated?
Severity
Possible Medications
Comments
Mild pneumonia in otherwise healthy people with no risk factors*
Medications are taken by mouth.
People are treated at home.
Mild pneumonia in people with risk factors*
Medications are usually taken by mouth.
Often, more than one medication is taken.
People are treated at home.
Moderate pneumonia
or
Pneumonia in people who cannot care for themselves
Medications are usually given intravenously in a hospital.
Often, more than one medication is given.
Severe pneumonia in people with many risk factors*
Some of the same medications used for moderate pneumonia
Piperacillin/tazobactam
Medications are usually given intravenously in an intensive care unit.
Usually, more than one medication is given.
* Risk factors include heart or lung disorders, cancer, alcohol use disorder, age older than 65 years, recent use of antibiotics, and a weakened immune system (for example, because of HIV, organ transplantation, or use of medications that suppress the immune system).