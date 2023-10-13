History in People With Acute Abdominal Pain
Questions That Doctors Ask
Possible Responses
Possible Causes or Source
Where is the pain?
See figure Causes of Abdominal Pain by Location.
What is the pain like?
Waves of sharp pain that “take the breath away”
Renal or biliary colic (episodes of intense pain in the kidneys or gallbladder)
Waves of dull pain with vomiting
Colicky pain that becomes steady
Strangulating intestinal obstruction (blockage that cuts off the blood supply to the intestines)
Mesenteric ischemia (blockage of blood flow to part of the intestines due to a blood clot or buildup of fatty materials in an artery)
Sharp, constant pain, worsened by movement
Tearing pain
Aortic dissection (a tear in the inner layer of the aorta)
Dull ache
Kidney infection
Have you had it before?
Yes
Recurring problems such as peptic ulcer disease, gallstones, diverticulitis, or mittelschmerz (pain during ovulation, usually the middle of the menstrual cycle)
Did the pain begin suddenly?
Sudden ("like a light switching on”)
Ruptured ectopic pregnancy
Twisting of an ovary or twisting of a testis
Some ruptured aneurysms
Less sudden
Most other causes
How severe is the pain?
Severe pain
A tear (perforation) in an organ
Severe pain but a comparatively normal physical examination
Does the pain travel to any other part of your body?
Right shoulder blade
Gallbladder pain
Left shoulder region
Pubic bone or vagina
Kidney pain
Back
Ruptured aortic aneurysm
Sometimes perforated ulcer
What relieves the pain?
Antacids
Lying as quietly as possible
What other symptoms occur with the pain?
Vomiting that precedes the pain and is followed by diarrhea
Delayed vomiting, no bowel movements, and no passing of gas (flatulence)
Sudden (acute) intestinal obstruction
Severe vomiting that precedes intense pain in the upper middle of the abdomen, left chest, or shoulder