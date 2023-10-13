Differences Between Conventional and Integrative Medicine
Factor
Conventional Medicine
Integrative Medicine
Definition of health
A condition of physical, mental, and social well-being and the absence of disease and other abnormalities
Optimal balance, resilience, and integrity of the body, mind, and spirit and their interrelationships
Definition of illness
Malfunction of an organ or a physical or biochemical process or undesirable symptoms
Imbalance of body, mind, and spirit
Based on a person's specific symptoms and individual physical, mental, and spiritual make-up
Concept of life force
Internal processes that are based on known physical laws and involve physical and biochemical processes
A free-flowing energy that connects mind and body and contributes to health (called qi in traditional Chinese medicine, pronounced "chi")
Understanding of consciousness
Results only from physical processes in the brain
May or may not be created in the brain and mind
Can help in healing
Method of treatment
Any treatment that is supported by scientific evidence, including medications, surgery, medical devices, physical therapy, exercise, diet, and changes in lifestyle
Includes conventional medicine methods in addition to evidence-informed natural healing practices and the person's inherent capacity for healing
Reliance on scientific evidence
Strict reliance on established principles of scientific evidence
Uses scientific evidence, with treatments also based on traditional use and theory; includes less conclusive scientific support for lower risk practices (for example, breathing exercises)