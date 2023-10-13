skip to main content
Devices That Help People Function

Problem

Device

Poor balance, weak legs, or dizziness

Canes, walkers, or wheelchairs

Shower chairs

Grab bars on the side and back of the bathtub or toilet

Bathtub benches

Weak grip

Built-up handles on eating utensils or shoehorns

Limited reach or movement

Grabbers that can pick items off the floor or from a shelf

Tremors

Weighted eating utensils

Cups with lids

Swivel spoons

Coordination problems

Plates with rims and a textured rubber bottom to grip surfaces and prevent the plates sliding

Hand problems

Tools with built-up handles or with spring-loaded or electronic controls

Difficulty standing up because of back or hip problems or weak legs

Raised toilet seats

Seat-lifting chairs

Chair leg extenders (to make the seat higher)

Paralysis (including quadriplegia) and other disorders that severely limit function

Computer or smartphone-assisted devices

Impaired vision

Larger buttons or voice-control functionality on telephones

Large-print or audio books

Impaired hearing

Telephones with a flashing light to replace the ring

Smart phones with real-time speech-​to-text transcription

Impaired memory

Automatic dialing telephones

Medication organizers and reminders

Pocket devices or smart-device apps that record and play back messages (reminders, instructions, and lists) at the appropriate time

Wearable safety devices to track location

