Common Side Effects of Injectable Antihyperglycemic Medications*

Medication

Some Potential Side Effects

Glucagon-like peptide medication

All glucagon-like peptide medications can cause

  • Nausea

  • Vomiting

  • Diarrhea or constipation

They may also increase the risk of inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) and some types of thyroid cancer

Kidney damage (rare)

Injection site nodule

May worsen eye damage from diabetes (diabetic retinopathy)

Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist

Diarrhea

Nausea or decreased appetite

Amylin-like medication

Nausea

Low blood glucose levels

* is the most commonly used injectable antihyperglycemic medication.

