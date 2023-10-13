Common Side Effects of Injectable Antihyperglycemic Medications*
Medication
Some Potential Side Effects
Glucagon-like peptide medication
All glucagon-like peptide medications can cause
They may also increase the risk of inflammation of the pancreas (pancreatitis) and some types of thyroid cancer
—
—
Kidney damage (rare)
Injection site nodule
—
—
May worsen eye damage from diabetes (diabetic retinopathy)
Dual glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and GLP-1 receptor agonist
Diarrhea
Nausea or decreased appetite
Amylin-like medication
Nausea
Low blood glucose levels