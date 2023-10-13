skip to main content
Common Methods and Strategies for Treating Prostate Cancer

Characteristics of the Cancer

Treatment Strategy

Method of Treatment

Cancer confined to prostate in men

Active surveillance (to monitor and watch for symptoms or changes in the cancer, treating only when it becomes necessary)

Curative treatment (to remove all traces of the cancer)

Surgery or radiation therapy

Small, slow-growing cancer, confined to prostate in men

Active surveillance (to monitor and watch for symptoms or changes in the cancer, treating only when it becomes necessary)

No treatment

Large or fast-growing cancer, confined to prostate

Curative treatment

Surgery or radiation therapy

Cancer spread to areas outside the prostate, but not to distant areas

Palliative (aimed at slowing progression and relieving symptoms and that may prolong life but will not cure the cancer) or curative treatment

Radiation therapy with hormone therapy

Widespread cancer

Palliative treatment (aimed at slowing progression and relieving symptoms and that may prolong life but will not cure the cancer)

