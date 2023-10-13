Common Causes and Features of Erectile Dysfunction
Cause
Common Features*
Tests†
Blood vessel disorders
Blockage of arteries (peripheral vascular disease)
Claudication (painful, aching, cramping, or tired feeling in the muscles of the legs that occurs regularly and predictably during physical activity but is relieved promptly by rest)
Usually risk factors (for example, high blood pressure, diabetes, or abnormal blood levels of cholesterol and lipids)
Comparison of blood pressures measured in the ankle and arm at the same time (called the ankle-brachial index)
Testing for risk factors (for example, elevated blood glucose [sugar] and blood lipid levels)
Ultrasonographic measurement of blood flow in the arteries of the penis
Venous leak (when the veins in the penis cannot prevent blood from leaving the penis during an erection, as they normally do)
Erections that occur but cannot be sustained
Ultrasonographic testing of the arteries of the penis
Nerve disorders
Nerve damage caused by diabetes (diabetic neuropathy)
Known diabetes
Sometimes numbness, burning, or other pains of the feet
Sometimes urinary incontinence
A doctor's examination
Sometimes electromyography and nerve conduction studies
Intermittent episodes of weakness or numbness in different parts of the body at different times
MRI
Sometimes spinal tap (lumbar puncture) and tests of spinal fluid
Nerve injury during pelvic surgery or radiation therapy
Known surgery (such as radical prostatectomy) or radiation therapy
Only a doctor's examination
Spinal cord disorders (such as tumors or injuries)
Numbness in the area between the penis and anus
Usually other symptoms of spinal cord disorder (for example, numbness and weakness of legs and incontinence)
MRI
Prolonged pressure in the buttocks and genital area (the so-called saddle area), as occurs when riding a bicycle or a horse
Usually competitive athletes who bicycle for long periods
Symptoms occur shortly after riding
Only a doctor's examination
Prostatitis (inflammation of the prostate)
Pain in the pelvic or groin area and bothersome urinary symptoms, such as pain, a burning sensation, blood in the urine, having to urinate frequently, or having difficulty starting to urinate
Urine testing
Stroke
Known stroke
Only a doctor's examination
Hormonal disorders
Hypogonadism (testosterone deficiency)
Loss of sex drive, sleep disturbances, and depression or mood changes
Eventually, decreases in the size of muscles and testes, bone density, and body hair
Eventually, an increase in body fat and breast size
Measurement of the testosterone level in the blood
Round face, increased body fat in the trunk, purple streaks on the abdomen, high blood pressure, and mood changes
Measurement of levels of cortisol in the urine
Sometimes blood tests
Severe hyperthyroidism (thyroid hormone excess)
Restlessness, increased heart rate and blood pressure, tremor, weight loss, and inability to tolerate heat
Measurement of levels of thyroid hormone in the blood
Severe hypothyroidism (thyroid hormone deficiency)
Sluggishness, decreased heart rate and blood pressure, thickened skin, decreased appetite, weight gain, and inability to tolerate cold
Measurement of levels of thyroid hormone in the blood
Structural disorders
Peyronie disease (formation of scar tissue in the erectile tissue of the penis)
Firm tissue in the penis
Often severe curving of the penis during erection
Often pain during intercourse
Only a doctor's examination
Usually ultrasonography of the penis to detect scar tissue
Hypospadias (a birth defect)
Urethra located on the underside of the penis
Only a doctor's examination
Microphallus (a birth defect)
Abnormally small penis
Only a doctor's examination
Psychologic disorders
Sadness, helplessness, hopelessness, loss of appetite, and problems sleeping
Only a doctor's examination
Performance anxiety or stress
Full erections during sleep and when masturbating
Concern about sexual performance
Sometimes ED occurring only with certain partners or in certain situations
Only a doctor's examination
Other
Drugs (see table Some Commonly Used Drugs That Can Cause Erectile Dysfunction)
History of taking a drug known to cause ED
Only a doctor's examination
Hypoxemia (chronically low blood oxygen levels)
Usually a chronic lung disorder (for example, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
Pulse oximetry (measurement of the level of oxygen in the blood)
* Features include symptoms and the results of the doctor's examination. Features mentioned are typical but not always present.
† Testosterone level is usually measured. If the level is low, doctors measure levels of other hormones.
ED = erectile dysfunction; MRI = magnetic resonance imaging.