Cephalosporins

Medication

Common Uses

Some Potential Side Effects

First generation

Cephradine

Mainly skin and soft-tissue infections

Given before surgical procedures to prevent infections

Urinary tract infections

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Second generation

Some respiratory infections

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Third generation

Cefditoren

Cefoperazone

Ceftibuten

Given by mouth: Broad coverage of many bacteria for people with mild-to-moderate infections, including skin and soft-tissue infections

Given by injection: Serious infections (such as meningitis or infections acquired in a hospital)

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Fourth generation

Serious infections (including Pseudomonas infections), particularly in people with a weakened immune system, and infections due to susceptible bacteria that are resistant to other antibiotics

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Anti-MRSA cephalosporins

Ceftobiprole/medocaril

Infections due to susceptible bacteria, such as methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Other cephalosporins

Urinary tract infections or pneumonia due to susceptible bacteria, such as Escherichia coliKlebsiella pneumoniaeProteus mirabilisPseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacter, in people over 18 years of age who have limited or no alternative treatment options

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Complicated urinary tract or abdominal infections due to sensitive organisms

Gastrointestinal upset and diarrhea*

Nausea

Allergic reactions (more likely in people allergic to penicillin)

Kidney and liver problems

* Almost any antibiotic can cause Clostridioides difficile–induced diarrhea

