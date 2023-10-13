skip to main content
Causes of Sexually Transmitted Infections

Cause

Infection

Bacteria

Chancroid

Chlamydial urethritis and cervicitis

Gonorrhea

Granuloma inguinale

Lymphogranuloma venereum

Mycoplasma infections

Syphilis

Viruses

Genital herpes simplex

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis A and hepatitis C*

Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection

Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection

Molluscum contagiosum* (caused by a poxvirus)

Mpox (formerly called monkeypox)*

Zika virus*

Parasites (protozoa)

Trichomoniasis

Ectoparasites

Pubic lice infestation*

Scabies* (due to burrowing mites)

* These infections typically are not considered sexually transmitted infections (STIs) but can be spread by sexual contact (see Transmission of STIs).

