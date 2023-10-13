Causes of Sexually Transmitted Infections
Cause
Infection
Bacteria
Chlamydial urethritis and cervicitis
Viruses
Hepatitis A and hepatitis C*
Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection
Human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection
Molluscum contagiosum* (caused by a poxvirus)
Mpox (formerly called monkeypox)*
Parasites (protozoa)
Ectoparasites
Scabies* (due to burrowing mites)
* These infections typically are not considered sexually transmitted infections (STIs) but can be spread by sexual contact (see Transmission of STIs).