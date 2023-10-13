* Recommendations for screening are influenced by many factors. These screening recommendations, based primarily on those of the American Cancer Society, are for people with an average risk of cancer who have no symptoms of cancer. For people with a higher risk, such as those with a strong family history of certain cancers or those who have had a previous cancer, screening may be recommended more frequently or to start at a younger age. Screening tests other than those listed here may also be recommended. Other organizations, such as the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, may have slightly different recommendations, which are included here for some cancers. A person's physician can help the person decide when to begin screening and which tests should be used.