Avoiding Caregiver Burnout
Caregivers can help avoid burnout by doing the following:
Learning about the cause, symptoms, and long-term effects of the older person's condition
Anticipating changes in the older person and in the level of care the older person needs
Letting the older person make decisions and solve problems as much as possible
Knowing their own limits
Not taking the older person's anger, frustration, or difficult behaviors personally (these behaviors may be symptoms of a disorder such as dementia)
Avoiding arguments and learning how to redirect difficult conversations
Discussing responsibilities with other family members and friends, then asking them to help when appropriate and possible
Discussing feelings and experiences with a friend, someone who has had similar experiences, or people in a support group
Eating and exercising regularly and getting enough sleep
Scheduling regular time for relaxing, enjoyable activities
Obtaining information about the older person's financial resources
Avoiding depleting personal finances
Contacting organizations that can provide information and referrals for caregivers
Using day care or respite care to get a temporary break when needed
Hiring a home health aide or health care practitioner, such as a licensed practical nurse (LPN) or nurse's aide, to help if needed
Talking to a counselor, therapist, or member of the clergy if needed
Remembering that an assisted-living facility or a nursing home may be the best option