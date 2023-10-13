Apgar Score
Characteristic
Acronym*
Score†
0
1
2
Color of skin
Appearance
All blue, pale
Pink body, blue hands and feet
All pink
Heart rate
Pulse
No pulse
Less than 100 beats per minute
More than 100 beats per minute
Reflex response to stimulation of the nose (by touching it with a finger or a catheter)
Grimace
No response to stimulation
Grimace
Sneeze, cough
Muscle tone
Activity
Limp, no movement
Some bending of arms and legs
Active movement
Breathing
Respiration
No breathing
Irregular, slow
Good cry
* The word "Apgar" is also an acronym. The letters A, P, G, A, and R correspond to the bold letters in this column.
† The baby is given a score from 0 to 2 for each of 5 characteristics. A total score of 7 to 10 at 5 minutes is considered normal, 4 to 6 is intermediate, and 0 to 3 is low.