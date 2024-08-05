honeypot link
skip to main content
skip to main content
Professional
Consumer
MSD Manual
Consumer Version
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
SYMPTOMS
EMERGENCIES
RESOURCES
NEWS
ABOUT US
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
SYMPTOMS
Home
/
Lab Tests
/
Coagulation Factor Tests
/
In these topics
Clotting Disorders Caused by Circulating Anticoagulants
Uncommon Inherited Clotting Disorders
Overview of Blood Clotting Disorders
Hemophilia
Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation (DIC)
Excessive Clotting
Bruising and Bleeding
How Blood Clots