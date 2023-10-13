Yaws: Soft Nodules
After the first sores heal, soft nodules (granulomas) may form on the face, legs (top), or buttocks. The skin on the soles of the feet may thicken (bottom) and may break open to form painful sores, making walking difficult.
Top image courtesy of Dr. Peter Perine via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bottom image courtesy of Dr. Susan Lindsley via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.