4. Then, the spheres travel through the bloodstream to various organs, such as the liver and lungs. In these organs, the spheres develop into cysts, which enlarge gradually and which, in people, can cause symptoms. Larvae (called protoscolices) and smaller cysts form within the cyst. Dogs and other canines (such as foxes or coyotes) become infected by consuming cysts in the organs of the infected intermediate host (such as a sheep, goat, or pig).