VENDOR CAPTION: The Vietnamese girl pictured here, displayed a condition known as a Grade-II, clinical endemic goiter, due to a deficiency of iodine in her diet. A goiter is an enlargement of the thyroid gland due to a dietary iodine deficiency. You could easily see the pronounced swelling of her anterior neck, indicative of an enlarged thyroid gland.