Furuncle Under the Eyebrow
Furuncle Under the Eyebrow
This woman has a red, inflamed furuncle under her eyebrow.
DermPics/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
In these topics
Quick Facts:
Staphylococcus aureus
Infections
Staphylococcus aureus
Infections
Folliculitis and Skin Abscesses