External Female Genital (Vulvar) Anatomy
This image shows the external parts of the female genital area, including the vagina (composed of muscle tissue), the urethral opening (where urine is released), and surrounding structures like the labia and clitoris. It also highlights glands that help with lubrication and areas involved in sexual sensation, such as the Bartholin glands, Skene glands, and erectile tissues like the vestibular bulb and crura of the clitoris.
BO VEISLAND/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY