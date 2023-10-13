honeypot link
skip to main content
skip to main content
Professional
Consumer
MSD Manual
Consumer Version
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
SYMPTOMS
EMERGENCIES
RESOURCES
NEWS
ABOUT US
HEALTH TOPICS
HEALTHY LIVING
SYMPTOMS
Home
/
Images
/
Ecchymoses (Bruises)
/
Ecchymoses (Bruises)
Ecchymoses (Bruises)
Ecchymoses are large purple bruises seen here on the leg.
DR P. MARAZZI/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
In these topics
Quick Facts: Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Overview of Platelet Disorders
Platelet Dysfunction
Overview of Thrombocytopenia
Bruising and Bleeding