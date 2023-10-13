honeypot link
Images
/
Diaper Rash Caused by Candida
Candida
/
Diaper Rash Caused by
Candida
Diaper Rash Caused by
Candida
This photo shows a rash caused by the yeast
Candida
.
Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.
