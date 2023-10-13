The patient bends at the waist with the affected arm hanging down perpendicular to the floor. The arm and shoulder should be relaxed, and knees bent. Patients should

Shift their weight from foot to foot in the same direction that their arm swings

Slowly swing their arm from side to side, from back to front, and in circles clockwise and counterclockwise

These exercises should cause only minimal pain. Patients should do each exercise 2 times per set and do several sets per day. Patients should gradually increase the duration of the exercises.