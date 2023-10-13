honeypot link
Angioedema of the Tongue
Angioedema of the Tongue
Angioedema of the Tongue
This person has a swollen tongue due to angioedema.
SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY
Quick Facts: Angioedema
Quick Facts: Hereditary and Acquired Angioedema
Lip and Tongue Swelling
Hereditary and Acquired Angioedema
Angioedema