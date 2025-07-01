Support for those Impacted by Suicide

Suicide is death caused by an act of self-harm that is intended to be lethal. Death by suicide has a marked emotional effect on all involved. Family, friends, and doctors may feel guilt, shame, and remorse at not having prevented the suicide. They may also feel anger toward the person. Eventually, they may work through these complicated grief experiences and cope with the loss.

Sometimes a grief counselor or a support group can help family and friends deal with their feelings of guilt and sorrow. The primary care doctor or local mental health service (for example, at the county or state level) can often help locate these resources. In addition, national organizations, such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, maintain directories of local suicide loss survivor support groups. Resources are also available on the internet.

The effect of attempted suicide is similar. However, family members and friends have the opportunity to resolve their feelings by learning more about suicide, mental health treatment, and ways to be supportive and responsive to the individual.