Binge eating disorder is an eating disorder characterized by the repeated consumption of unusually large amounts of food (binge eating) with a feeling of loss of control during and after the binge. Binge eating is not followed by attempts to compensate for the excess food eaten—for example, by ridding the body of the excess food consumed (purging).

Binge eating disorder is more common among people with overweight or obesity.

People eat large amounts of food rapidly, do not purge, and are very distressed by their behavior.

Doctors base the diagnosis on people’s description of their behavior.

Treatment aims to help people control binge eating and includes cognitive behavioral therapy, selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRI, a type of antidepressant), and stimulant drugs.

Weight-loss programs, some weight-loss drugs, and stimulant drugs may help control weight.

Overall, about 3.5% of women and 2% of men have binge eating disorder. But the disorder becomes more common with increasing body weight. In some weight-reduction programs, 30% or more of people with obesity have the disorder.

Most people with binge eating disorder have overweight or obesity, and the disorder contributes to their consumption of excessive calories. In contrast, most people with bulimia nervosa have a normal weight, and people with anorexia nervosa are thin. People with binge eating disorder are older than those with anorexia nervosa or bulimia nervosa, and nearly half are men.

Symptoms of Binge Eating Disorder During an episode of binge eating, people eat a much larger amount of food than most people would eat in a similar time under similar circumstances. Circumstances and culture are important because the amount considered excessive for a normal meal may differ from the amount considered excessive for a holiday meal. During and after a binge, people feel as if they have lost control and are distressed. People with binge eating disorder do not compensate for the binge by purging (by making themselves vomit or misusing laxatives, diuretics, or enemas), exercising excessively, or fasting. Binge eating occurs in episodes, as opposed to constant overeating. People with binge eating disorder may also do the following: Eat much more rapidly than normal

Eat until they feel uncomfortably full

Eat large amounts of food when they do not feel hungry

Eat alone because they are embarrassed

Feel disgusted, depressed, or guilty after overeating People with binge eating disorder are distressed by it, especially if they are trying to lose weight. People are more likely to have depression or anxiety compared with those who do not have the disorder. Also people with obesity and binge eating disorder are more likely to be preoccupied with body shape, weight, or both than those who are not binge eaters.

Diagnosis of Binge Eating Disorder A doctor's evaluation Doctors diagnose binge eating disorder when People report binge eating at least once a week for 3 months or more.

Binges are accompanied by a feeling of no control over eating.

People have typical symptoms and behavior.

Treatment of Binge Eating Disorder Psychotherapy

Certain antidepressants and stimulant drugs

Possibly weight-loss drugs and appetite suppressants

Possibly self-help groups and conventional weight-reduction programs The following treatments may help: Cognitive behavioral therapy can help control binge eating over the long term but has little effect on body weight.

Interpersonal psychotherapy is as effective as cognitive behavioral therapy but also has little effect on body weight.

Stimulant drugs (such as those used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder [ADHD]) and selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

Weight-loss drugs

Self-help groups that follow the principles of Alcoholics Anonymous (such as Overeaters Anonymous and Food Addicts Anonymous) are widespread, but their effectiveness is uncertain.

Conventional behavioral weight-reduction programs can help people lose weight and stop binge eating for a short period of time, but people tend to return to binge eating.

Surgery to treat severe obesity may be done, but its effects on binge eating are unclear.