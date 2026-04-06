Acute Stress Disorder

Self-care is crucial during and after a crisis or trauma. Self-care can be divided into 3 components:

Personal safety

Physical health and practical support

Mindfulness

Personal safety is fundamental. After a single traumatic episode, people are better able to process the experience when they know that they and their loved ones are safe. It can be difficult, however, to gain complete safety during ongoing crises such as domestic abuse, war, or an infectious pandemic. During such ongoing difficulties, people should seek safety for themselves and their loved ones as much as possible.

Physical health can be put at risk during and after traumatic experiences. Everyone should try to maintain a healthy schedule of eating, sleeping, and exercise. Medications and substances that sedate (for example, antianxiety medications) and intoxicate (for example, alcohol) should be used sparingly, if at all. Practical support includes assistance with housing, legal support, insurance, and other issues that need to be addressed but can be overwhelming.

A mindful approach to self-care aims to reduce the feelings of stress, boredom, anger, sadness, and isolation that traumatized people normally experience. If circumstances allow, at-risk individuals should make and follow a normal daily schedule (for example, get up, shower, get dressed, go outside and take a walk, and prepare and eat regular meals).

It is useful to practice familiar hobbies as well as activities that sound fun and distracting: draw a picture, watch a movie, or cook. Interactions with family and friends and community involvement can be crucial, even if it is difficult to maintain human connection during a crisis. Stretching and exercise are beneficial, as are self-soothing techniques such as counting one's own breaths, meditating, or self-hypnosis can be equally helpful.

Under stress, people can become short-tempered, even with those they care about. Friends and family can be especially helpful in reaching out and providing expressions of concern and comfort. Sending a nice note, making someone cookies, and offering up a smile may not only be a nice surprise for the recipient, but they can reduce the hopelessness and shame that tend to be part of the experience of trauma.