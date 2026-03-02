Dietary changes

Stress reduction

Pelvic floor physical therapy

Medications, either oral or sometimes directly into the bladder

Nerve stimulation or bladder distention

Sometimes surgery if other treatments are ineffective

Doctors are able to help up to 90% of people with interstitial cystitis, but complete eradication of symptoms is rare. Doctors encourage people to become aware of anything that might trigger an episode of interstitial cystitis symptoms.

Dietary changes are the first step in treatment. People are advised to avoid spicy foods and foods that are high in potassium because these foods may further irritate the bladder. Tobacco and alcohol should also be avoided.

Stress reduction and pelvic floor physical therapy may help.

People also are taught to change their urination habits. Bladder training is a technique that involves having the person follow a fixed schedule for urinating while awake. The doctor works with the person to establish a schedule of urinating every 2 to 3 hours and suppressing the urge to urinate at other times (for example, by relaxing and deeply breathing). As the person becomes better able to suppress the urge to urinate, the interval is gradually lengthened.

Medications are often needed. People may need to take analgesics to lessen pain. Antidepressants may also lessen pain and help relax the bladder. Antihistamines may also help decrease urinary urgency. Pentosan may be given by mouth to help restore the lining of the bladder. If oral are often needed. People may need to take analgesics to lessen pain. Antidepressants may also lessen pain and help relax the bladder. Antihistamines may also help decrease urinary urgency. Pentosan may be given by mouth to help restore the lining of the bladder. If oralpentosan is not effective, doctors may use a catheter to place a solution of pentosan directly into the bladder. Doctors may also instill a solution of dimethyl sulfoxide into the bladder. The person holds the solution in the bladder for 15 minutes and then urinates to remove the solution. These solutions may relieve pain and urgency for some time but usually these treatments need to be repeated. directly into the bladder. Doctors may also instill a solution of dimethyl sulfoxide into the bladder. The person holds the solution in the bladder for 15 minutes and then urinates to remove the solution. These solutions may relieve pain and urgency for some time but usually these treatments need to be repeated.

Doctors sometimes try to relieve pain and urgency by stimulating the nerves coming off of the spinal cord (called nerve roots) that control the bladder. Another possible option is to stretch the bladder with fluid or gas. The treatment, called bladder hydrodistention, may relieve symptoms.

Doctors often combine treatments to provide more relief. However, if combined treatments are ineffective, surgery may be tried.