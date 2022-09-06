Prostate Abscess

Common symptoms include

More frequent urination

Painful or difficult urination

Difficulty emptying the bladder (urinary retention)

Pain in the area between the scrotum and anus

Other, less common symptoms include scrotal pain due to epididymitis (inflammation of the coiled tube that contains and carries sperm), blood in the urine, and a pus-containing discharge from the urethra. Fever is sometimes present.

Rectal examination done by a physician may be painful. The prostate is usually enlarged.