People who are hospitalized and seriously ill, especially if they have another illness that requires treatment with a breathing machine (mechanical ventilator), are at greatest risk of acquiring pneumonia while in the hospital. Other risk factors include

Previous antibiotic treatment

Coexisting illness such as heart, lung, liver, or kidney dysfunction

Age older than 70 years

Recent abdominal or chest surgery

Possibly the use of proton pump inhibitors (omeprazole, esomeprazole, lansoprazole, or pantoprazole) for treatment ofgastroesophageal reflux disease

Debilitation

Depressed consciousness

Inhalation of tiny particles from the mouth into the airways (aspiration)

Organisms that do not normally cause pneumonia in healthy people can cause pneumonia in people who are hospitalized or debilitated because many of these people have an immune system that is less able to resist infection. The most likely organisms depend on what organisms are prevalent in the hospital and sometimes depend on what other illnesses the person has.

Ventilator-associated pneumonia is pneumonia that develops at least 48 hours after being placed on a mechanical breathing machine (endotracheal intubation) or within 48 hours of being taken off the breathing machine. Ventilator-associated pneumonia often involves more resistant organisms and poorer outcomes than other forms of hospital-acquired pneumonia.