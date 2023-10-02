COVID-19 and Acute Kidney Injury

People with COVID-19, particularly the critically ill, may develop sudden kidney failure (acute kidney injury).

The risk of death in people with COVID-19 increases if they also have acute kidney injury. Factors that increase the risk of developing AKI among people with COVID-19 include the following:

Age

Race (Black people are at higher risk)

The presence of certain other serious medical disorders, such as diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension), and heart disease

The need for mechanical ventilation

Shock that requires medications to maintain blood pressure

It is not clear exactly what causes acute kidney injury in people with COVID-19. Possibilities include the following:

Ischemia (inadequate blood supply to tissues) caused by the body's response to the virus

Inflammation caused by the body's response to the virus

Direct damage to the kidneys from the virus that causes COVID-19

Symptoms and blood and urine test results are similar to those of acute kidney injury caused by other disorders.

Doctors treat the acute kidney injury in COVID-19 by providing supportive care, including

Intravenous fluids and/or blood transfusions

Monitoring and correcting imbalances in electrolytes

If necessary, dialysis

If dialysis of the blood is required, anticoagulants (blood thinners) are given to prevent blood clots.