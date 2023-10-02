skip to main content
skip to main content
MSDMSD ManualConsumer Version
Search icon

COVID-19 and Acute Kidney Injury

ByAnna Malkina, MD, University of California, San Francisco
Reviewed/Revised Oct 2023
VIEW PROFESSIONAL VERSION

    People with COVID-19, particularly the critically ill, may develop sudden kidney failure (acute kidney injury).

    The risk of death in people with COVID-19 increases if they also have acute kidney injury. Factors that increase the risk of developing AKI among people with COVID-19 include the following:

    • Age

    • Race (Black people are at higher risk)

    • The presence of certain other serious medical disorders, such as diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension), and heart disease

    • The need for mechanical ventilation

    • Shock that requires medications to maintain blood pressure

    It is not clear exactly what causes acute kidney injury in people with COVID-19. Possibilities include the following:

    • Ischemia (inadequate blood supply to tissues) caused by the body's response to the virus

    • Inflammation caused by the body's response to the virus

    • Direct damage to the kidneys from the virus that causes COVID-19

    Symptoms and blood and urine test results are similar to those of acute kidney injury caused by other disorders.

    Doctors treat the acute kidney injury in COVID-19 by providing supportive care, including

    • Intravenous fluids and/or blood transfusions

    • Monitoring and correcting imbalances in electrolytes

    • If necessary, dialysis

    If dialysis of the blood is required, anticoagulants (blood thinners) are given to prevent blood clots.

    quizzes_lightbulb_red
    Test your KnowledgeTake a Quiz!
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID
    Download the free MSD Manual App iOS ANDROID

    Copyright © 2024 Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.
    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Copyright© 2024Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and its affiliates. All rights reserved.