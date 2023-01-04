Riot-Control Chemical Agents

Removal from exposure

Decontamination of affected areas

At the first sign of exposure or potential exposure, masks are applied when available. People are removed from the affected area when possible.

First responders remove the agent by brushing, washing, or rinsing the affected area. Water may temporarily worsen the pain caused by certain riot-control agents (such as pepper spray) but is still effective. Oils or soapy liquids are probably more effective against pepper spray. Eyes are decontaminated by copious flushing with sterile plain or salt water.

Most effects resulting from riot-control agents are short-lasting, and most people do not need to go to the hospital. Even most people with more severe symptoms need to be observed in a hospital for only a few hours.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy of the Department of Army, Department of Defense, or the U.S. Government.