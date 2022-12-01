Toe Fractures

Buddy taping

Usually, the only treatment needed for a toe fracture is taping the fractured toe to the toe next to it (called buddy taping) for several weeks.

If a toe is abnormally bent out of place, it may need to be realigned (reduced).

If blood has collected under the toe nail, doctors can release the blood and relieve the pain by making a small hole in the nail with a needle or a hot wire (electrocautery device). Usually, this procedure (called trephination) takes only a few seconds, and no pain relievers are needed.

If the big toe is fractured, people should not put weight on the injured foot and should wear a shoe specially designed for people who have had foot surgery. These shoes have open toes, Velcro fasteners, and a rigid sole. Follow-up appointments with an orthopedic surgeon should be scheduled.

If a toe other than the big toe is fractured, people should wear comfortable shoes that protect the fractured toe. Wide, soft shoes place less pressure on the swollen toe, and rigid-soled shoes support the fracture. If walking in regular shoes is too painful, people can wear the shoes or boots specially designed for people who have had foot surgery.