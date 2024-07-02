Basic First Aid Supplies

The first aid kit should be kept well-stocked and should be checked every 3 to 6 months, replacing any missing or expired items. The following basic supplies are useful to have on hand:

Adhesive tape





Bottle of isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) or iodine, or pre-soaked disinfecting pads or wipes



Bandages in various sizes and shapes

Cold pack (instant) or ice bag

Compression (elastic) bandage for sprains and strains

Cotton balls and cotton-tipped swabs

Eyewash (sterile)

First aid manual

Gauze pads in various sizes to stop bleeding and cover wounds

Gloves (latex or nitrile)



Nail clippers

Flashlight with extra batteries

Petroleum jelly

Plastic bags for the disposal of used materials (for disposal of items contaminated with bodily fluids or medical sharps [such as needles or scalpels], consult a local health authority)

Safety pins in different sizes

Scissors

Soap

Thermometer

Tourniquets

Tweezers

Warm pack (instant) or hot water bottle

Some medications used in emergency situations can be given by lay (nonprofessional) rescuers if a health care professional is not available. These items may be appropriate for some kits, including:

anaphylaxis), such as after a bee sting or eating a food a person is allergic to

overdoses of opioid drugs

Additionally, have the following readily available:

Phone numbers and contact information for the family doctor and/or pediatrician, emergency services, and regional poison control center (1-800-222-1222 in the United States)

List of medications (both prescription and over-the-counter) that each family member takes

Medical history forms for each family member

Documentation (if available) for family members, particularly older adults or people with severe illness, regarding end-of-life wishes (such as health care proxy, do not resuscitate order [documentation of whether a person wishes to receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation if their heart or lungs stop functioning])

Many people consider taking a first aid course (such as through the American Red Cross in the United States). See the American Red Cross website for more information.

Parents or caregivers often teach children about how to respond to medical emergencies in age-appropriate ways and know when to call 911 or the local emergency services.