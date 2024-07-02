Basic First Aid Supplies

The first aid kit should be kept well-stocked and should be checked every 3 to 6 months, replacing any missing or expired items. The following basic supplies are useful to have on hand:
Adhesive tape
Bottle of isopropyl alcohol (rubbing alcohol) or iodine, or pre-soaked disinfecting pads or wipes
Bandages in various sizes and shapes
Cold pack (instant) or ice bag
Compression (elastic) bandage for sprains and strains
Cotton balls and cotton-tipped swabs
Eyewash (sterile)
First aid manual
Gauze pads in various sizes to stop bleeding and cover wounds
Gloves (latex or nitrile)
Nail clippers
Flashlight with extra batteries
Petroleum jelly
Plastic bags for the disposal of used materials (for disposal of items contaminated with bodily fluids or medical sharps [such as needles or scalpels], consult a local health authority)
Safety pins in different sizes
Scissors
Soap
Thermometer
Tweezers
Warm pack (instant) or hot water bottle
Some medications used in emergency situations can be given by lay (nonprofessional) rescuers if a health care professional is not available. These items may be appropriate for some kits, including:
Additionally, have the following readily available:
Phone numbers and contact information for the family doctor and/or pediatrician, emergency services, and regional poison control center (1-800-222-1222 in the United States)
List of medications (both prescription and over-the-counter) that each family member takes
Medical history forms for each family member
Documentation (if available) for family members, particularly older adults or people with severe illness, regarding end-of-life wishes (such as health care proxy, do not resuscitate order [documentation of whether a person wishes to receive cardiopulmonary resuscitation if their heart or lungs stop functioning])
Many people consider taking a first aid course (such as through the American Red Cross in the United States). See the American Red Cross website for more information.
Parents or caregivers often teach children about how to respond to medical emergencies in age-appropriate ways and know when to call 911 or the local emergency services.
More Information
The following English-language resources may be useful. Please note that THE MANUAL is not responsible for the content of the resources.
America's Poison Centers: Represents the United States–based poison centers that provide free, confidential services (24/7) through the Poison Help Line (1-800-222-1222).
American Red Cross: Provides training opportunities and certification programs that help people to prepare for and prevent emergencies, as well as respond to them when they do occur.
Stop the Bleed.org: An American College of Surgeons program that has trained over 1.9 million people worldwide to stop bleeding in the severely injured.