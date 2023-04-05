Gas Toxicity During Diving

Carbon dioxide is released from the body in exhaled air. Some scuba divers have carbon dioxide toxicity because they do not increase their breathing adequately during exertion. Others retain carbon dioxide because the compressed air at depth is denser and requires greater effort to move it through the airways and breathing apparatus. Voluntary reduction in breathing rate to conserve air ("skip breathing") can also cause carbon dioxide buildup in the blood. Malfunction of a closed or semiclosed rebreathing apparatus is another potential cause of carbon dioxide toxicity.

A buildup of carbon dioxide in the bloodstream is the body’s signal to breathe. Divers, such as snorkelers, who hold their breath rather than use a breathing apparatus, often breathe vigorously (intentional hyperventilation) before a dive, breathing out a large amount of carbon dioxide but adding little oxygen to the blood.

This maneuver allows them to hold their breath and swim under water longer because their carbon dioxide levels are low. However, this maneuver (called dangerous underwater breath-holding) is also hazardous, because divers can run out of oxygen and lose consciousness (called breath-hold blackout or hypoxic blackout) before the carbon dioxide reaches a level high enough to signal the need to return to the surface and breathe. This sequence of events is probably responsible for many unexplained drownings among spearfishing competitors and others who hold their breath while diving or swimming underwater.

Symptoms of carbon dioxide toxicity may include

Headaches

Difficulty breathing

Nausea

Vomiting

Flushing

High carbon dioxide levels can also lead to blackouts, increase the likelihood of seizures due to oxygen toxicity, and worsen the severity of nitrogen narcosis. Divers who frequently have headaches after diving or who pride themselves on using air at a low rate may be retaining carbon dioxide.

Carbon dioxide usually gradually decreases as a diver ascends. People who develop symptoms during a dive should return gradually to the surface. People who routinely have headaches after diving may need to modify their diving technique.