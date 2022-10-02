Most people with loiasis have no symptoms.

Itchy swellings (Calabar swellings) develop mainly on the arms and legs but can develop anywhere on the body. They are thought to be an allergic reaction to substances released by the migrating worms. Swellings usually last 1 to 3 days in residents of affected areas, but in travelers to these areas, swellings may occur more often and be more severe.

The movement of adult worms across the eye may be unsettling and make the eyes itch or feel irritated. But it usually causes no permanent damage.

Occasionally, loiasis affects the heart, kidneys, or brain, but symptoms are usually mild. Urine may contain more protein than usual and a little blood.